ISLAMABAD: Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah is on an official visit to Qatar. During the visit, the naval chief called on Minister of State for Defence, Qatar, Dr. Khalid Bin Mohammad Al Attiya, on Thurdsay.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest and defence collaboration were discussed. The admiral highlighted Pakistan’s commitment and resolve in the fight against terrorism and accentuated the role of Pakistan Navy in this regard, including participation in the Coalition Maritime Campaign Plan (CMCP) and Counter Piracy Operations as well as Command of multinational Task Forces 150 and 151.

Minister of State for Defence, Qatar, acknowledged warm and brotherly relations between Qatar and Pakistan, based on strong foundations and historical ties. Minister of State for Defence, Qatar, Dr. Khalid Bin Mohammad Al Attiya, highly appreciated the role and contributions of Pakistan Navy in maintaining peace and stability in the region.

