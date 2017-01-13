Army officers’ appointment in NAB

Seeks report on their deputation, promotions

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday handed over the matter of appointment of the army officers in the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to Establishment Division and directed its secretary to submit a report on deputation and promotions in the bureau within a month.

The three-member SC bench headed by Justice Amir Hani Muslim heard the suo moto notice case over alleged illegal appointments in the NAB. During the course of proceedings, Advocate Hashmat Habib, counsel for Sindh NAB Director General Col Siraj Naeem pleaded for steps for the safety of NAB officers working to curb corruption.

He said NAB was facing hurdles in performing its mandated work due to threats received by its officers. Advocate Khawaja Haris, counsel for NAB also appeared before the court. Justice Qazi Faez Isa asked Khawaja Haris why NAB hired his services as a private counsel despite having a government legal team. Justice Amir Hani Muslim asked whether all the employees from the army working on deputation were hired according to the prescribed rules. Later hearing of the case was adjourned for one month.

0



0







SC hands over issue to Establishment Division was posted in National of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 13, 2017 and was last updated on January 13, 2017. This news story is related to Print/178818-SC-hands-over-issue-to-Establishment-Division/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "SC hands over issue to Establishment Division" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/178818-SC-hands-over-issue-to-Establishment-Division.