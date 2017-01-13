WASHINGTON: President-elect Donald Trump´s nominee to head the CIA portrayed multiple challenges facing the United States on Thursday, from an aggressive Russia to a "disruptive" Iran to a China that he said is creating "real tensions.

"Diverging from Trump´s stated aim of seeking closer ties with Russia, Mike Pompeo said that Russia is "asserting itself aggressively" by invading and occupying Ukraine, threatening Europe, and "doing nearly nothing" to destroy Islamic State.

Pompeo, a Republican member of the House of Representatives and a former US Army officer, was speaking during his confirmation hearing in the US Senate, at a time when Trump, a Republican who takes office on Jan

20, has openly feuded with US intelligence agencies.

For weeks, the president-elect questioned the intelligence agencies´ conclusion that Russia used hacking and other tactics to try to tilt the 2016 presidential election in his favour.

