Konta to play Radwanska in Sydney final

SYDNEY: Johanna Konta blasted Eugenie Bouchard in straight sets to set up a Sydney International final with Agnieszka Radwanska on Thursday.

The British sixth seed dominated her evening semi-final with the former Wimbledon finalist, winning 6-2 6-2 in 68 minutes.

She will face Polish second seed Radwanska, who is one win away from her second Sydney title after crushing fatigued Barbora Strycova 6-1 6-2 earlier Thursday.

It will be 25-year-old Konta’s third career WTA Tour final after winning in Stanford and a runner-up in Beijing last year.

Radwanska, the 2013 champion, was too clinical for the 19th-ranked Czech, who was showing the draining effects of the four hours and 22 minutes on court in her Wednesday’s singles and doubles matches.

Strycova has now lost seven straight matches against Radwanska and didn’t win a game on serve until the fifth game of the third set.

Radwanska dropped just three points on serve in the second set, wrapping up the contest in an hour and 15 minutes.

Radwanska, who has been unbeaten in her past six finals matches, has been in confident form this week with victories over American Christina McHale and China’s Duan Yingying.

It was a big night for Britain on Ken Rosewall Arena with Daniel Evans beating the top seed Dominic Thiem to reach Friday’s (today’s) men’s semi-final before Konta’s smashing win over Bouchard.

Luxembourg’s Gilles Muller reached his third-straight semi-final with a big-serving straight sets victory over second seed Pablo Cuevas.

Muller thundered down 17 aces in ousting the Uruguayan 7-6 (7/5) 6-4 and will face two-time defending champion Troicki in Friday’s semis.

Troicki, on a 13-match winning streak in Sydney, advanced to the last four after German Philipp Kohlschreiber withdrew before their match citing a lower back injury.

Thiem went out to British number three Evans 3-6, 6-4, 6-1 in just over two hours in the evening match.

