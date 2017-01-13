MOSCOW: Former world number three Nadia Petrova has retired from tennis after almost two decades in the sport.

The 34-year-old Russian had not played on the WTA Tour since 2014 after failing to shake off a torn muscle in her shoulder and a number of other injuries.

“Every time I tried to step it up and work towards a tour level, my body would break down,” she told the WTA website (www.wtatennis.com).

“In order to play on the highest levels, you want just to focus on the game and not on things that are bothering you physically.

“I made one last push ... but I’ve had this idea for some time. I thought it’s important to let everyone know that I’m finishing up my professional career.”

Petrova was part of the golden generation of Russian tennis in the first decade of the century along with grand slam champions Maria Sharapova, Svetlana Kuznetsova and Anastasia Myskina as well as Olympic gold medallist Elena Dementieva and former world number one Dinara Safina.

