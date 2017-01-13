Luis Enrique (Barcelona FC manager)

I don’t know about numbers, I know about football. We all want to enjoy watching Messi here for many more years, nothing else matters for me

0



0







Quote of the day was posted in Sports of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 13, 2017 and was last updated on January 13, 2017. This news story is related to Print/178789-Quote-of-the-day/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Quote of the day" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/178789-Quote-of-the-day.