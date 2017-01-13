KARACHI: Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi and his Polish partner Marcin Matkowski moved into the semi-finals of ASB Classic in Auckland, New Zealand, on Thursday.

The fourth seeded pair of Aisam and Matkowski, ranked 40th and 34th, respectively, overpowered the unseeded pair of Santiago Gonzalez from Mexico and David Marrero from Spain 6-4, 3-6, 11-9 in the quarter-finals of men’s doubles category.

They will face wildcard entrants Marcus Daniell from New Zealand and Marcelo Demoliner from Brazil in the semi-finals of this ATP-250 event.

