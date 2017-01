KARACHI: Chairman PCB Shaharyar Khan, Chairman Executive Committee Najam Sethi and Chief Operating Officer Subhan Ahmad have offered their heartfelt condolences to the former Test cricketer Sikander Bakht on the demise of his mother.

“The entire PCB family expresses deepest sympathies to Sikander Bakht on this sad occasion. May the soul of the departed rest in eternal peace,” said PCB in a statement.

