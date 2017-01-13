KARACHI: Pakistan Tenpin Bowling Federation (PTBF) is organising National Tenpin Bowling Championship from January 24 to 29 at Leisure City Bowling Club in Islamabad.

Players will be in action in seven categories: master singles, doubles, team, amateur, deaf, women and media.

The championship committee has added National Champions Star Cup, which will be played only among the previous national champions.

