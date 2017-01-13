KARACHI: A captain’s knock from Nasir Nawaz guided NCA Youth XI to a six-wicket win — their third straight victory — against the visiting Malaysian side at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Thursday.

Ahmed Faiz of Malaysia won the toss for the third successive time and elected to bat first. The visitors piled up 272 for the loss of six wickets in 45 overs.

Ahmed scored a magnificent unbeaten 139 off 125 balls with six sixes and 13 fours.

Salman Irshad was the most successful bowler for the NCA Youth XI with match figures of three for 58. Nasir Nawaz took two wickets for 61.

The openers provided a solid platform to the run chase and scored 50 runs inside eight overs. Zaid Alam and Abdullah Shafiq scored 66 and 35, respectively. Nasir played a captain’s innings, scoring an unbeaten 105 off just 67 balls with three sixes and 12 fours. His aggressive batting helped the home team chase down the target inside 38 overs for the loss of four wickets.

Haris Sohail scored 21 off 12 balls with two sixes before getting out to leg-spinner Rashid Ahad, who took two wickets for 64 runs in nine overs.

Nasir Nawaz, who also captained Pakistan U-19 team in the Junior Asia Cup recently, told reporters: “It was a good match practice for the home team which mainly consisted of under-19 players.”

0



0







Nasir guides NCA Youth XI to victory against Malaysia was posted in Sports of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 13, 2017 and was last updated on January 13, 2017. This news story is related to Print/178782-Nasir-guides-NCA-Youth-XI-to-victory-against-Malaysia/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Nasir guides NCA Youth XI to victory against Malaysia" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/178782-Nasir-guides-NCA-Youth-XI-to-victory-against-Malaysia.