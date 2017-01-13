Lara seeks statement win over Foreman in super welterweight defense

MIAMI, Florida: World Boxing Association super welterweight world champion Erislandy Lara is looking for a big win on Friday (today) against ex-champ Yuri Foreman to springboard him to a unification bout and the middleweight ranks.

“I’m going to go out there and make a statement,” the US-based Cuban said. “I’m in great shape, I’m focused on this fight and most importantly the way I’m looking, when I do hit him, I think he will go (down).”

Lara has just three wins inside the distance in 12 fights since March of 2013 — a first-round stoppage of Ronald Hearns, a gritty 10th-round technical knockout of Alfredo Angulo in which Lara was down two times and a third-round stoppage of Jan Zaveck in November of 2015.

The 33-year-old southpaw is known less for his knockout power than for his footwork and movement.

In his most recent fight, he defended his title with a unanimous decision over Vanes Martirosyan in Las Vegas on May 21 in a rematch of their controversial draw in 2012.

He improved to 23-2-2 with 13 wins inside the distance, but his defensive style hasn’t been a hit with fans and the clash with Foreman, a 36-year-old Belarus-born Israeli now living in Brooklyn, is hardly one to set pulses racing.In 2009 Foreman (34-2-0, 10 KOs) out-pointed Daniel Santos to win the world title — claiming the same belt he’ll be fighting for on Friday. But he has fought just twice since 2013, against lightly regarded opponents.

