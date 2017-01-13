Pakistan remain unpredictable: former selectors

KARACHI: Pakistan is an unpredictable side and no one can write it off even after the whitewash in the Test series in Australia, former selector Salahuddin Ahmed Sallu told PPI on Thursday, ahead of the first ODI at Brisbane.

“After dismal performance in Tests, the result of the practice match between Pakistanis and Cricket Australia XI should give some confidence to the team. Players like Babar Azam, Sharjeel Khan, Shoaib Malik, Umar Akmal and Hasan Ali performed well in the match. I believe these fresh legs could make a difference in ODIs,” he added.

The team Pakistanis defeated Cricket Australia XI, comprising mainly uncapped players with several teenagers in the side. Pakistan won the match by 196 runs.

Sallu said that the bowling coach should come forward with a better strategy and do things differently. “He must tell bowlers that containing runs is as important as taking wickets. Bowlers should bowl according to the fielding set. Bowlers and fielders should choke runs and then they can get Australian batsmen to play risky shots,” he added.

Sallu added that a 300-plus total was no more a big feat. “Our batsmen should devise a plan to go for 300 plus runs if they bat first,” the former selector said. Another former selector Abdul Qadir said that Pakistan can lose to teams like Bangladesh one day and beat the top international team the next day. “Pakistan is a highly unpredictable side,” the former spin wizard said.

Qadir was highly critical of the PCB and said that nowhere in the world a losing side would be sent on a tougher tour. “After a young New Zealand side defeated Pakistan, it was ridiculous to send the same outfit to face a tougher opponent,” Qadir added.

Another former spinner and selector Iqbal Qasim said that Pakistan must go all out to win matches against the hosts without taking any pressure. “Our team should play aggressively. That is the only way we can do anything against Australians, who were playing Tests as if they were playing in a limited overs’ match,” Qasim said.

He advised the team to play without any pressure. He said that the team would miss Sarfraz Ahmed, who returned to Pakistan after his mother fell ill.

McIlroy trails by one after 67 with new clubs

JOHANNESBURG: Several good second-nine recoveries saw world number two Rory McIlroy fire a first-round 67 in the South African Open Thursday to trail early leader Trevor Fisher junior by one shot.

Experimenting with clubs from three manufacturers after previous supplier Nike withdrew from the market, the Irishman struggled off the tee as his round drew to a close.

Wayward drives found the rough on his final three holes at Glendower Golf Club in the eastern outskirts of Johannesburg, but McIlroy showed his class with superb recovery shots.

He scrambled pars at seven and nine — the Irishman played the back nine first — and birdied eight for a five-under round and a satisfactory seasonal debut.

When the four-time major winner last changed clubs, to sign a multimillion-dollar deal with Nike four years ago, he initially battled to adapt.

After four pars from 10, the relaxed Irishman collected four consecutive birdies before completing his first nine with another par.

His second nine had a rollercoaster feel as he picked up another birdie and bogeyed two straight par-fours before making two more birdies.

South African Fisher — 442 places below McIlroy in the world rankings — owed his clubhouse lead on 66 to a purple eight-hole patch that delivered seven birdies.

The lone slip by the recently off-form 37-year-old was a bogey five on 11 at a club hosting the second oldest national golf championship after the British Open for the third year in a row.

Sharing second place with McIlroy were South Africans Thomas Aiken and Dean Burmester, who eagled the par-five 15th.

Irishman Darren Clarke carded a 70 and South African Ernie Els a 74. Nick Faldo of England, competing aged 59, and Retief Goosen of South Africa were among the later starters.

