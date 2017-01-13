Defending champions NBP begin with emphatic wins

National Badminton Championship

KARACHI: Holders National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) were off to a fine start in both men’s and women’s team events in the National Badminton Championship here at the PSB Coaching Centre on Thursday.

In the men’s team event, NBP defeated Sindh B 3-0.

In the first battle, former national champion Murad Ali of NBP defeated Imran Ali of Sindh B 21-12, 21-8.

The pair of Murad Ali and Mohammad Ijaz of NBP outgunned the pair of Imran Ali and Mahvaan of Sindh B 21-7-21-16 to make it 2-0.

In the last match, Mohammad Ijaz of NBP overpowered Haseeb of Sindh B 21-12, 21-7 to complete the rout.

Islamabad defeated Railways 3-0. In the first clash, Larosh of Islamabad defeated Ariz Ali of Railways 21-12, 21-16.

They doubled the lead when Larosh and Nouman prevailed over Zohaib and Ariz with the set scores of 21-15, 21-13.

Shujaat Ali of Islamabad whacked Nadeem Sarwar of Railways 22-20, 21-7 to complete the win.

Punjab beat Sindh A 3-0. Shahmir of Punjab defeated Umar Tayyab of Sindh A 21-16, 21-12.

Subhan Jamil overpowered Maaz Ali 21-14, 21-14 to stretch Punjab’s lead.

The pair of Shehroz and Gohar got the better of Omar Tayyab and Abid Masood with the set scores of 21-18, 21-19.

Higher Education Commission (HEC) defeated Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 3-1. Raja Hasnain (HEC) defeated Rehman (KP) 21-8, 21-18. Ammar (HEC) upstaged Tahir Shah 21-15, 21-14. Raja Hasnain and Ammar then whacked the pair of Rehman and Khalil 21-17, 24-22 to make it 3-0.

In reverse doubles, Tahir Shah and Shakir of KP overpowered Ahsan Rana and Akif 21-18, 21-11.

In women’s team event, NBP defeated HEC 3-0.

National champion Palwasha Bashir defeated Rosheen 21-9, 21-8 to provide lead to NBP.

Former national champion Ayesha Akram got the better of Kausar Javed 22-20, 21-15 to double the lead.

The pair of Ayesha and Sara Khan overpowered Kausar and Rosheen 21-12, 21-13 to complete the triumph.

WAPDA got the better of Islamabad 3-0. Khizra beat Rida 21-6, 21-8. Mahoor outgunned Marium 21-5, 21-3 to stretch the lead.

The pair of Mahoor and Saima overwhelmed Areeza and Marium 21-3, 21-6.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa defeated Punjab 3-1. Gul Rukh overpowered Nagina 21-13, 19-21 and 21-17 to take KP 1-0 ahead.

The pair of Kainat and Ajia defeated Zainab and Khadija 21-10, 21-17 to stretch KP’s lead.

Alia of KP outgunned Hamda to make it 3-0. However Punjab reduced the deficit when Laiba won for them the last game when she beat Urooj in straight sets.

0



0







Defending champions NBP begin with emphatic wins was posted in Sports of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 13, 2017 and was last updated on January 13, 2017. This news story is related to Print/178778-Defending-champions-NBP-begin-with-emphatic-wins/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Defending champions NBP begin with emphatic wins" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/178778-Defending-champions-NBP-begin-with-emphatic-wins.