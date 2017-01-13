Bangladesh make solid start in rainy first NZ Test

WELLINGTON: Persistent rain and bad light affected much of the opening day’s play in the first Test between New Zealand and Bangladesh on Thursday with the visitors handily placed on 154 for three after being asked to bat on a green Basin Reserve wicket.

Mominul Haque was on 64 while all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan was five not out when umpires Paul Reiffel and Marais Erasmus took the players off at 1830 (0530 GMT) due to bad light and abandoned play 15 minutes later.

The players had left the field before lunch and tea due to persistent rain and returned during the third session only to be forced off before the umpires even reached the middle.

They returned for a final time about an hour later but bad light ended play after a frustrating 40.2 overs.

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson had won the toss and asked the visitors to bat, though Tamim Iqbal (56) refused to be constrained by the bowler-friendly conditions, hitting five boundaries off Trent Boult’s opening three-over spell.

The showers, powered along by gale-force northerly winds, forced an early lunch after 11.3 overs with the visitors on 39-1, having lost opener Imrul Kayes for one, caught by Boult at deep fine-leg after he hooked a Tim Southee bouncer.

The 27-year-old Tamim continued to attack when they resumed and brought up his 20th test half century from 48 balls and had scored 52 of Bangladesh’s first 56 runs.

He then hit his 11th boundary but was struck in front by Boult off the next ball and while he was initially given not out, Williamson had the decision overturned on review.

Mahmudullah was the only other wicket to fall when he was caught in the final session by wicketkeeper BJ Watling for 26 off Neil Wagner, who was unlucky not to also have Shakib when the ball burst through Mitchell Santner’s hands at square leg.

Bangladesh bowlers Taskin Ahmed and Subashis Roy were given their Test debuts, with the 21-year-old Taskin expected to lead an inexperienced pace attack.

Medium-fast bowler Kamrul Islam Rabbi has played just two previous Tests.

Score Board

New Zealand won toss

Bangladesh 1st innings

Tamim Iqbal lbw b Boult 56

Imrul Kayes c Boult b Southee 1

Mominul Haque not out 64

Mahmudullah c Watling b Wagner 26

Shakib Al Hasan not out 5

Extras (lb 2) 2

Total (3 wickets; 40.2 overs) 154

To bat: *†Mushfiqur Rahim, Sabbir Rahman, Mehedi Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Subashis Roy, Kamrul Islam Rabbi

Fall: 1-16, 2-60, 3-145

Bowling: Boult 12.2-3-53-1; Southee 11-3-45-1; Grandhomme 6-0-26-0; Wagner 11-2-28-1

New Zealand team: J A Raval, T W M Latham, *K S Williamson, L R P L Taylor, H M Nicholls, C de Grandhomme, †B J Watling, M J Santner, T G Southee, N Wagner, T A Boult

Test debuts: Subashis Roy and Taskin Ahmed (Bangladesh)

Umpires: M Erasmus (South Africa) and P R Reiffel (Australia). TV umpire: N J Llong (England). Match referee: J Srinath (India)

0



0







Bangladesh make solid start in rainy first NZ Test was posted in Sports of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 13, 2017 and was last updated on January 13, 2017. This news story is related to Print/178777-Bangladesh-make-solid-start-in-rainy-first-NZ-Test/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Bangladesh make solid start in rainy first NZ Test" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/178777-Bangladesh-make-solid-start-in-rainy-first-NZ-Test.