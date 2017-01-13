Karachi Whites record third successive victory

KARACHI: Karachi Whites romped to their third successive victory in the National One-day Cup for Regions on Thursday.

Karachi Blues, Islamabad and Rawalpindi also won their third round matches.

At KRL Stadium, Rawalpindi, Karachi Whites overwhelmed Lahore Blues by 70 runs thanks to international all-rounder Anwar Ali’s magnificent fifty.

In the 46 overs-a-side outing, which was reduced due to delayed start because of wet conditions, Karachi Whites posted 240 all out in 45.2 overs. Anwar Ali smashed a gallant 68-ball 67, hitting four fours and two sixes. He added 88 for the sixth wicket with wicket-keeper batsman Mohammad Hasan, who belted 51-ball 37 with three fours.

International opener Shahzaib Hasan had provided the momentum with a rapid 46-ball 49 which featured five fours and one six.

Fast bowler Waqas Ahmed was the pick of the bowlers with 4-49. Off-spinner Salman Ali Agha got 3-11.

Lahore Blues were bowled out for 170 in the 44th over. Experienced first-class cricketer Reza Ali Dar scored 49 not out. He hit four fours in his 64-ball knock. Salman Agha also showed some spark with the bat, scoring 47-ball 30 which featured three fours. Fast bowler Tabish Khan (3-34) and young spinner Danish Aziz (3-28) were impressive with the ball.

Karachi Whites have six points and sit at the top. Lahore Blues trail at one point.

At Marghzar Ground, Islamabad, Test cricketer Khurram Manzoor once again played a fine innings to help Karachi Blues overpower Lahore Whites by five wickets.

Khurram smashed 77 not out as Karachi Blues achieved the 181-run target in 33.4 overs in the 46 overs-a-side outing. Khurram, who had hit a fine century the other day, struck five fours and three sixes in his 70-ball unfinished knock.

He shared 103 for the second wicket with young left-hander Saud Shakeel (67), who smacked eight fours from 85 balls.

Fast bowler Ahmed Bashir got 3-30. Experienced off-spinner Adnan Rasool grabbed 2-48.

After being invited to bat, Lahore Whites had been folded for 180 in 33.5 overs. Imam-ul-Haq (38) and Umar Siddiq (34) showed some resistance with the bat.

Imam struck six fours from 39 deliveries. Umar, who was declared the best player of the first-class season recently, hit six fours from 42 balls. Tail-ender Umaid Asif made 25-ball 24 with two sixes and as many fours.

Left-arm spinner Mohammad Asghar, who was part of Pakistan’s Test squad in Australia recently but did not play a game, took 3-16 in seven overs.

Young fast bowler Adeel Malik (2-50) and Fawad Alam (2-40) also bowled well.

This was the second win for Karachi Blues in the eight-team event.

Rawalpindi notched their second win from three games when they outclassed Peshawar by eight wickets at Pindi Stadium, Rawalpindi.

Naved Malik (83*) and Sohaib Maqsood (65*) added 116 for the third wicket unbroken partnership to enable Rawalpindi to chase the 181-run target in 30.5 overs in the allotted 43 overs. The match was reduced due to wet conditions.

Malik, who had hit a century in the first outing, hammered 11 fours and one six in his exquisite 90-ball knock. Sohaib banged five fours and three sixes in his 59-ball knock.

Left-arm medium pacer Taj Wali and spinner Khalid Usman got one wicket each.

Peshawar had batted pathetically once again and perished for only 180 on a batting paradise.

At one stage, Peshawar were reeling at 105-9, but Khalid Usman (66) and Taj Wali (7*) added 75 runs for the last wicket.

Khalid struck five fours and three sixes.

Left-handed opener Israrullah hit 68-ball 49 with seven fours. After Israrullah lost his wicket, Peshawar kept losing wickets at regular intervals with some careless batting.

Young leg-spinner Shadab Khan captured 3-25. Sohail Tanvir (2-31) and Mohammad Ramiz (2-47) bowled tightly.

Islamabad defeated FATA by three wickets in a last-ball thriller at Diamond Club Ground, Islamabad.

Chasing 267, Islamabad needed eight runs from the last over, bowled by fast bowler Saad Altaf (2-51). They needed five off the last two balls when skipper Zohaib Ahmed (48*) hit two successive fours to earn a well-deserved victory.

Zohaib shared 78 for the sixth wicket with Faizan Riaz (51), who smacked four fours and two sixes. Sarmad Bhatti (49) and Abid Ali (39) had added 78 for the third wicket.

Khushdil Shah had hit 114-ball 108 with seven fours and five sixes to guide FATA to 266-6 in the allotted 43 overs. Asif Ali made 58-ball 57 not out, striking five fours. Rana Shehzad got 3-55.

0



0







Karachi Whites record third successive victory was posted in Sports of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 13, 2017 and was last updated on January 13, 2017. This news story is related to Print/178776-Karachi-Whites-record-third-successive-victory/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Karachi Whites record third successive victory" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/178776-Karachi-Whites-record-third-successive-victory.