MUMBAI: On a day when Ajinkya Rahane’s 83-ball 91 led India A to a win over the touring England side in a practice match here, coach Anil Kumble confirmed in Pune that Rahane will bat in the top order in the ODI series.

Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan have been India’s third-most prolific opening partnership in ODIs. They came together in the previous Champions Trophy, in 2013 in England, and did a good job in the 2015 World Cup in Australia too.

Rahane, who hadn’t laid an emphatic claim to a place in the middle order, has been getting chances to open thanks to injuries to either both or one of the openers. Now, dropped from the India T20 side, Rahane gets another chance, this time with Dhawan, as Rohit recovers from surgery on his right thigh.

With KL Rahul present in the squad, Rahane will have to do something sensational to retain his place in a fully fit squad.

“At this point of time, he [Rahane] is [being looked at as a top-order option only],” Kumble said, two days before the start of the three-match ODI series against England.

“In the one-day format, I don’t think there’s a set batting order, so at this point in time, he’s still batting at the top of the order.”

Without giving away what the team is thinking in terms of final composition, Kumble said he was happy with the resources available.

