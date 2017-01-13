TAKHT BHAI: Mother of the Takht Bhai Bar Association’s president Qamar Zaman Khan passed away after a protracted ailment at Gujar Khan Killay on Thursday.Deceased was the mother of Muhammad Siraj, Sardar Ali Khan, Iftikhar Ali Khan and Sajjad Ali Khan. People from all walks of life, including lawyers, doctors and journalists, attended the funeral prayer. Qul would be offered at the residence of Qamar Zaman Khan in Gujar Khan Killay today (Friday).

