PESHAWAR: Two brothers of late lawmaker Arbab Mohammad Zahir have said the decision by their younger brother Arbab Mohammad Amir to join the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) is his personal decision and not of the family.In a joint statement, Arbab Mohammad Zahoor and his brother Arbab Mohammad Azhar maintained that their family hasn’t decided to join the PML-N. Clarifying a news item, they said: “Arbab Mohammad Zahoor and Arbab Mohammad Azhar, younger brothers of late Arbab Zahir, hereby clarify that their younger brother, Arbab Amir’s decision to join PML-N is his personal decision, in his individual capacity, and not as a representative of the family.”

