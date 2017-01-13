PESHAWAR: Senior Superintendent of Police Sajjad Khan on Thursday assured steps at all levels for the welfare of the cops. Addressing a darbar of the police officers and jawans at the Malik Saad Shaheed Police Lines, the deputy city police chief said he would take every step for the welfare of the constables and junior officers at the police station and other levels.

Sajjad Khan directed the cops to approach him directly in case of any service-related issue instead of looking for any connection. He directed the cops to come to him with their problems, including transfer and postings, instead of looking for any sifarish.

The SSP guided the cops on their personal security as most of them were local and had to return home after duty hours or at least once a week.

He directed the station house officers to ensure proper accommodation and improve the mess system of jawans at the police stations.The SSP said he was visiting at least two police stations daily to check the facilities provided to the cops at police stations and posts.

0



0







SSP assures all steps for cops welfare was posted in Peshawar of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 13, 2017 and was last updated on January 13, 2017. This news story is related to Print/178766-SSP-assures-all-steps-for-cops-welfare/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "SSP assures all steps for cops welfare" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/178766-SSP-assures-all-steps-for-cops-welfare.