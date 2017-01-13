CHITRAL: Concerned at the delay in the issuance of a notification to keep the Lowari Tunnel open to traffic for another day in a week, the local leaders of all the political parties and civil society organisations Thursday threatened to launch a protest campaign if the notification was not issued within next three days.

Speaking at a press conference here, Maulana Jamshed Ahmad of Jamaat-e-Islami, Saeed Ahmad of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, Azizur Rehman of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazal, Muhiuddin of Awami National Party, Habib Hussain of traders union, Akhlaq Ahmad of drivers union and others said that Advisor to Prime Minister Amir Muqam had announced to keep the Lowari Tunnel open to traffic for another day in a week.

They said that several days have passed but neither the National Highway Authority nor the district administration issued any notification in this regard.The representatives said the Lowari Top road had been blocked to traffic due to the recent snowfall, cutting the link of the district with the rest of the country.

The delay in the issuance of the notification to this effect could lead to a shortage of edibles in the district, they added. They threatened to launch a protest drive throughout the district if the tunnel was not opened for traffic for two days a week.

