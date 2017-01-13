GHALLANAI: A man was killed and two others sustained bullet injuries when rival groups traded fire over a property dispute at Pandyalai tehsil in Mohmand Agency on Thursday, official sources said.

They said that there was a property dispute between two tribes led by Akbar Khan and Abdul Ghaffar Khan since long. After exchanging of harsh words, they said, the rival groups traded fire.

As a result, Naib Khan was killed while his rivals Abdul Ahad and Islam Khan suffered bullet injuries. The injured were taken to the nearby hospital wherefrom they were shifted to a hospital in Peshawar due to their precarious condition. Taking action, the officials of the political administration arrested two accused whose names could not be ascertained.

