PESHAWAR: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) chief Sirajul Haq said on Thursday that the federal government had got stranded in the PanamaLeaks case and the government should accept the facts and reality.

“The only purpose of PanamaLeaks case is to eliminate corruption from the country and to recover the country’s looted money,” Senator Sirajul Haq said in his address at a “Talent Show” of Islami Jamiat-i-Talaba in the Nishtar Hall.

The JI chief believed that the prime minister’s lawyer was fighting a weak case as his lawyer was giving different statement to the court, other than the one made by the prime minister on the floor of the assembly. “Now it is necessary for the prime minister to come to court instead of the National Assembly,” he maintained.

The JI leader said that Quaid-e-Azam’s Pakistan was not a country of corruption, kickback receivers and looters. “We will continue our struggle to make Pakistan a real Islamic welfare state,” he said. Presently, he said Pakistan is governed by rulers like Mughal emperors and dictators.

