Ex-Nowshera nazim Daud Khattak joins PML-N

NOWSHERA: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Amir Muqam claimed on Thursday that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan had failed to produce any evidence against Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in the Supreme Court in the Panama Leaks case.

He was speaking at a gathering at Dag Ismailkhel village where Awami National Party (ANP) leader and former Nowshera district nazim Daud Khan Khattak announced joining the PML-N).Daud Khattak in the past also remained associated with the PPP. He is younger brother of Lt Gen (r) Mohammad Alam Khattak, who served as corps commander in Quetta and after retirement as secretary defence.

Amir Muqam said the PTI lawyers could not satisfy the court by their arguments

in the case as they had no proof.He opined that Imran Khan was a confused politician and expert in taking U-turns and changing stance on every issue. He said the PTI had pledged to bring about a change in the province but could not honour the commitments it had made with the people.

“The people have yet to see any change but they (Imran Khan and Chief Minister Pervez Khattak) continue to claim that they have brought about a change in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,” he remarked.“Imran Khan and Chief Minister Pervez Khattak should give the people the spectacles through which they can see the change the PTI has brought about in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,” he said.

Amir Muqam maintained that the PTI-led Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government could not carry out any mega development project in the province.“The only change the party brought is that it made Pervez Khattak the chief minister of the province and nothing else,” Muqam stressed.

He said that decision of the Supreme Court of Pakistan in the rigging case was a slap in the face of Imran Khan and company, adding the PTI chief used to call the

parliament fake but then he and his lawmakers returned to the same parliament to draw salaries and other benefits.

He said the PML-N government restored peace in the country and the vision of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif brought economic stability.He said Imran Khan was afraid of the good performance of the PML-N government and was trying to mislead the people on one or the other pretext.PML-N vice-president Saranjam Khan and other party leaders were also present on the occasion.

