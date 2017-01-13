PESHAWAR: The Al-Khidmat Foundation took part in the week-long cleanliness drive launched by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Local Government Department by arranging awareness sessions in different mosques, churches and educational institutions.

The organisation distributed hygiene kits and awareness material among the dwellers of the provincial metropolis. Talking to The News, district president of the Al-Khidmat Foundation, Muhammad Fida, said volunteers of the foundation remained active throughout the week-long cleanliness drive that concluded recently.

0



0







Official says Al-Khidmat Foundation contributed to cleanliness drive was posted in Peshawar of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 13, 2017 and was last updated on January 13, 2017. This news story is related to Print/178758-Official-says-Al-Khidmat-Foundation-contributed-to-cleanliness-drive/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Official says Al-Khidmat Foundation contributed to cleanliness drive" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/178758-Official-says-Al-Khidmat-Foundation-contributed-to-cleanliness-drive.