PESHAWAR: Member Provincial Assembly Ziaullah Afridi on Thursday submitted a resolution in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly secretariat asking the federal government to include Peshawar in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Ziaullah Afridi, elected to the provincial assembly on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) ticket from PK-1 constituency in Peshawar and later expelled from the party following his arrest on corruption charges, stated in his resolution that Peshawar is one of the oldest cities and gateway to Central Asia but it had been ignored in the CPEC.

“Peshawar has suffered due to militancy and terrorism. It hosted Afghan refugees for a long time and also welcomed and accommodated displaced people of tribal areas,” he stated.He hoped that the resolution would be tabled and passed in the next session of the provincial assembly.

