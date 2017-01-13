MINGORA: The Class-IV employees on Thursday threatened to boycott upcoming polio drive if their demands were not met. Led by district president of the Class-IV Employees Association Babu Khan, Roshan Hilal and Noor Hussain, the protesters chanted slogans against Chief Minister Pervez Khattak for not giving them health professional allowance. Speaking on the occasion, they said that Provincial Finance Minister Muzaffar Said did not honour his pledge of providing them with the health professional allowance. They threatened to boycott the upcoming anti-polio campaign if their demands were not accepted.

