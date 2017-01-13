Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi Traffic Police (RTP) and District Headquarters (DHQ) hospital neurosurgery department doctors organised an awareness walk on Muree Road to highlight importance of the helmets for motorbike riders.

Participants of the walk through published literature urged the bike riders to use helmets every time they travel as it is important to safeguard their precious lives. Chief Traffic Officer RTP Yousaf Ali Shahid while talking to the bike riders said that the use of helmet is vitally important as nearly 30 people across the country lose their lives in motorbike accidents.

Taking precautions against head injury is important as numbers of people either lost their lives or suffer life time handicapped due to this negligence. CTO said that the negligence in using helmets is not only a crime but a sin as a bike rider risks his life that is very precious for his relatives.

Participants of the walk also urged youngsters to avoid one-wheeling that endanger not only their lives but lives of many other travelling on the same road. They distributed pamphlets among the bike riders highlighting safety precautions particularly helmets. Those bike riders who had kept helmets at their bike fuel tanks were asked to take these on and those travelling without helmets were asked to use in future.

DHQ doctors told that head is vital body part that governs every movement. In number of bike accidents everyday, people sustain head injuries. The survival rate among the helmet users and non-users is quite a contrast. In case of non-users, even if a person is saved from death, a minute blood clotting in the head could paralyze the person for rest of his life.

Participants of the walk through published literature told the bike riders that helmet is not only a safety against the accidents but it also keep your face and hairs clean from dust and from cold in the winters.

Beside CTO RTP, Professor Dr Nadeem Akhtar department of neurosurgery DHQ, Assistant Professor Dr Yasir Shehzad and RTP education wing officers Nadeem Sadiq, Muhammad Irfan Malik and Traffic Wardens participated in the walk.

