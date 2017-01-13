Islamabad

Roots International Schools (RIS), Wah Campus celebrated Transportation Week in its nationwide campuses depicted the theme of IB ‘How World Works,’ says a press release.

The activity mainly focused on make students learn to do inquiry into the natural world and its laws, the interaction between the natural world (physical and biological) and human societies how humans use their understanding of scientific and technological advances on society and on the environment.

The IB Primary Years Programme at Roots International School focuses on the idea that students’ learning is based on experiences and prior knowledge. Therefore, structured inquiry is the most common method used in the classroom. Teachers structure learning experiences that ignite curiosity and have students search for knowledge and understandings. Students learn from local, national, and international examples and experiences.

Students brought all types of vehicles from their homes and they prepared presentations and made small project to display. They learned different parts of vehicles and they analyze their daily use in their livelihoods. This provided them firsthand knowledge of transportation technology and its advantages

