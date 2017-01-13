MPs unlikely to approve military courts

Islamabad

Military courts are unlikely to get parliamentary approval for trial of civilians on charges of terrorism due to strong opposition by some leading political parties.

The Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F), Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Jamaat-e-Islami have emerged as the principal opponents of the extension of the approval that was originally introduced for two years, which expired on January 7.

Besides, the legal community is up in arms against any kind of special means of dispensation of justice. It doesn’t consider the military courts as valid judicial forums that can do justice transparently and fairly. Lawyers are expected to come out against the move to further allow the military courts to put the civilians on trial by them. These forums presided over by the army officers hold proceedings in-camera. Defence lawyers also generally raise too many complaints about their working, asserting that the accused did not get the fair trial.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), which generally staunchly rejects every government initiative and proposal, has not totally dismissed this official move meaning that it is not absolutely against the extension of approval for the military courts.

The 21st constitutional amendment had been specifically enacted in the wake of the massive terrorist attack on the Army Public School in Peshawar to try civilian terrorists in the military courts. It contained the sundown clause according to which the two-year timeline for these courts to prosecute “jet black” civilian terrorists was to automatically end early this year.

At the time, even the Nawaz Sharif government had accepted the recommendation to the effect as a ‘bitter pill’. Despite deep reservations of most political parties, the amendment had been passed unanimously for different reasons.

A major ground was that terrorists were then rocking Pakistan and needed to be tackled decisively. In addition, the overall environment was fundamentally different from the one prevailing currently. Now, the terrorists have been decimated to a large extent although the threat they pose continues to exist.

The government has made an initial attempt to bring around the political parties to reach a consensus but has not been able to get the desired objective. A meeting of parliamentary party called by Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq ended without any productive result.

Considering the numerical strength in the parliament, the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) is in no position to pass the constitutional amendment with a two-thirds majority. This job becomes all the more difficult for it when its own ally like the JUI-F is in the frontline of spurning the amendment.

The government’s position is obviously much better in the National Assembly but it is still short of the two-thirds majority even in this chamber. In the Senate, it is in a clear minority as this House is controlled by the opposition parties especially the PPP and keeps disapproving the government proposed legislation.

However, it is believed that if the government pushed hard for extension of the military courts’ powers for more time, some political parties may agree to it but would call for putting strict restrictions so that the accused arraigned before them get fair trial. For example, they may insist that those aggrieved by the judgments of the military courts should be given the right of appeal to the high court and then to the Supreme Court.

Even when the 21st amendment and the Pakistan Army Act, which had also been changed accordingly, did not provide for the appeals to those convicted by the military courts, the accused had been challenging their sentences in high courts where a number of cases are still pending.

After the expiry of the two-year period for the military courts, all the cases that were pending disposal before them have been transferred to the Anti-Terrorism Courts (ATCs). It has been proved beyond doubt that in the normal course of dispensation of justice and even in the ATCs, the cases of heinous crimes including terrorism are not decided as fast as they were being disposed of by the military courts. Such delay was one of the primary reasons for allowing the military courts to try the civilian terrorists. Even after such cases were decided, the appeals were stuck up in superior courts for a long time.

0



0







MPs unlikely to approve military courts was posted in Islamabad of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 13, 2017 and was last updated on January 13, 2017. This news story is related to Print/178743-MPs-unlikely-to-approve-military-courts/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "MPs unlikely to approve military courts" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/178743-MPs-unlikely-to-approve-military-courts.