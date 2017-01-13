NAB decides to probe ETPB ex-chief for illegal appointments

Qamar Ch says Bureau eradicating corruption by adopting zero tolerance policy

Islamabad

The Executive Board of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Wednesday decided to authorise investigation against Ex-Chairman, Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) and Pakistan Model Educational Institutions Foundation (PMEIF) Asif Hashmi and Management of ETPB/PMEIF for misuse of authority by making over 700 illegal appointments.

While the Executive Board of the NAB closed the inquiry against senior PPP leader and Ex-Information Minister Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, who was alleged for illegally detaining 12 government buses for her private use and illegal appointments in Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP).

The Executive Board of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) held its meeting here on Wednesday headed by its Chairman Qamar Zaman Chaudhry. The Executive Board decided to authorise four inquiries as first inquiry was authorised against Dr. Zafar Iqbal, Ex-Vice Chancellor and Management of Federal Urdu University of Arts, Science and Technology, Sub Campus Lahore and others.

In this case, the accused persons established Sub Campus of Federal Urdu University in Lahore in violation of rules and regulations and collected huge money from students. They cheated the students by misusing their authority.

Second inquiry was authorised against officers/officials of Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) and others. In this case, the accused persons were alleged for misuse of authority and financial embezzlement. They caused a loss millions of rupees to the national exchequer.

Third inquiry was authorised against Umair Steel Industries (Pvt) Ltd, Lahore and in this case, the accused persons were alleged for willful loan default of Rs42.590 million referred by State Bank of Pakistan under 31-D.

Fourth inquiry was authorised against Bakht Zada Khan s/o Haji Sher Baz Khan and others. In this case, the State Bank of Pakistan through FMU referred the case as Suspicious Transition Report (STR).

The Executive Board of the NAB decided to re-authorise two inquiries as first inquiry was against Dr. Ehsan, Vice Chancellor, Abdul Wali Khan University, Mardan and others. In this case, the accused persons were alleged for misappropriation of University funds allocated for scholarships and endowment purpose caused a loss of Rs1176 million to the national exchequer.

Second inquiry was re-authorised against officials of Sheladia Associates and others regarding corruption and corrupt practices in the construction of Barang Road in Fata funds were provided by USAID, thus caused a loss of Rs355.53 million to the national exchequer.

The Executive Board Meeting (EBM) decided to close inquiries against officers/officials of Civil Aviation Authority, inquiry against officers/officials of BISP and others, inquiry against Waseem Ahmed Ursani, Ex-Secretary Forest and others, inquiry against officers/officials of Revenue Department, Forest Department and others, and inquiry against Shahid Hussain Jatoi, Ex-Member Administration (FBR), Karachi and others. An investigation against officers/officials of NHA was also closed due to lack of incriminating evidence.

The EBM rejected the Plea Bargain (PB) request of Seth Nisar Ahmad s/o Muhammad Latif (Accountability Court Reference No. 69/2007).

On the conclusion of the meeting Chairman NAB Qamar Zaman Chaudhry said that NAB is committed to eradicate corruption by using all its resources and by adopting Zero Tolerance Policy.

APP adds: NAB Chairman Qamar Zaman Chaudhry on Wednesday said youth were future of the country and could be most effective to create desired disdain against corruption. The youth can take anti-corruption message to their homes, to their streets, to their localities. The nation belongs to its youth. You are the leaders of tomorrow. What you do today will reflect in society tomorrow. If we all come forward to build a corruption-free society then our dream of a strong Pakistan is not far away, he said.

The NAB chairman was speaking as chief guest at a ceremony held here at P Block Auditorium Pak Secretariat which was attended by students of Sindh Madrissa Tul Islam University Karachi led by Vice Chancellor Dr Muhammad Ali. He said corruption was the root cause of every evil and had become one of the greatest challenges of modern era. He said Father of the Nation Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah had termed one of the biggest curses is corruption. That really is a poison. We must put it down with an iron hand.

