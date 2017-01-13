Islamabad: The International Islamic University (IIU) will give away five scholarships to Kenyan students. This was stated by IIU Rector Dr. Masoom Yasinzai on Thursday in a meeting with the First Consular, High Commission of Republic of Kenya, Abdi Kadir Doyo Worio, who called on him at varsity’s new campus. Dr. Masoom added that these scholarships would be provided to the Kenyan students in the discipline of Islamic Studies. The Kenyan diplomat appreciated role of IIU in promotion of education across the globe and said that alumni of IIU in Kenya are on very respectable positions and proving their abilities in various vital departments. He showed keen interest in bilateral collaboration and termed the announcement of scholarships as a “great opportunity” for the students of his country. Dr. Masoom assured that IIU will continue working on its mission to cater education needs of talented youth.

