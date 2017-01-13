Islamabad

Classical music lovers will gather at Lok Virsa today (Friday) at 6 p.m. to share their feelings on the huge loss of the Great Master, Ustad Fateh Ali Khan from Patiala Gharana of classical music.

This reference has been organised jointly by Lok Virsa and Mausiqaar. He had served on the Board of Mausiqaar and had a pivotal role in running this platform.

Many fans have not yet healed from the death of his brother, Amanat Ali Khan in 1974 and his son Asad Amanat Ali Khan in 2007. Listening to and seeing Fateh Ali Khan was some relief that they still had one of the great masters of that Gharana among us. Hamid Ali Khan, their third brother, continues to sing.

Ustad Fateh Ali Khan and his family had moved to Islamabad for almost two decades, adding to the cultural milieu that Islamabad is a trying to develop through the efforts of art and culture enthusiasts. His demise on January 4th in Shifa Hospital was a sad day for all.

His family that has now returned from Lahore after the burial will be present and together everyone will remember his music and his tall personality. His sons Rustum and Sultan will sing parts of his compositions. Other friends will talk about his life. This is an opportunity Lok Virsa and Mausiqaar are providing to lighten our hearts after such a big loss.

