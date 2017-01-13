Islamabad: A seminar titled ‘The Effects of Social Media on Pakistani Society’ was organised by National Council of Social Welfare on the directive of Minister of State, Capital Administration & Development Division Dr. Tariq Fazal Ch., here on Thursday, says a press release.

National Council of Social Welfare Chairman Dr. Nadeem Shafiq Malik chaired the seminar. Dr. Ayazul Haq, assistant professor, University of Central Punjab (Rawalpindi), was the chief guest while Adeel Sattar, assistant director, PID, M/o Information & Broadcasting, delivered key note address.

Representatives of civil society, NGOs, students, officials of CA&DD attended the seminar. In his address, Dr. Shafiq said that the social media has become as source of information and due to this, the world has become a global village. The youth of country can be enlightened about the social welfare programme of Islam through the positive use of social media so that Pakistan may become a welfare state in letter and spirit. He said that the misuse of social media is not only unethical but also a legal offense.

