Islamabad: For the Islooites facing biting cold weather, even chillier days are ahead. According to the weathermen, a fresh rainy spell will take place in Islamabad and parts of Punjab from Sunday (Jan 15) to Wednesday.

From last Tuesday to Friday, rains both light and heavy were recorded in the federal capital and adjoining areas. “Another active westerly wave is likely to enter the country through Balochistan on Friday causing rains and snowfall,” Muhammad Irfan Virk, deputy director at the National Weather Forecasting Centre, Islamabad, told ‘The News’ on Thu

rsday.

The official said under the influence of the coming weather system, rain and thunderstorm with snowfall over the hills is expected at scattered places in upper Punjab and Islamabad from Sunday to Wednesday.

He added that rain was also expected at isolated places in southern Punjab on Saturday and Sunday. Irfan Virk said rain with snowfall over the hills was expected at a number of places in Balochistan from Friday to Sunday; rain with thunderstorm at isolated places in Sindh from Friday to Saturday; thundershowers with snowfall over the hills in KP and FATA from Saturday to Wednesday, and rain with snowfall over the hills in Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir from Saturday to Wednesday.

