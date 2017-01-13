Islamabad

The vice chairmen of various Union Councils (UCs) of the Municipal Corporation of Islamabad (MCI) while pointing out irregularities in MCI have demanded of the Islamabad Mayor to give them right of vote by making them part of MCI.

Addressing a press conference at National Press Club, the spokesman of Vice Chairmen (VC) Muhammad Attiqur Rehman advocate while conveying demands said that all the financial matters and other day to day issues, should enjoy their approval.

“As chairman and vice chairman have joint vote in a UC, therefore, they should also have equal rights,” Attiqur Rehman who is also Vice Chairman of UC-37 accompanied by other counterparts said, adding the VC and councilors have been neglected in the whole Local Government system in Islamabad.

The Vice Chairmen during the press conference demanded of the Minister of State for Capital Administration and Development (CADD) to play his role and save the Local Government system in Islamabad from failure.

He said that mayor should issue identity cards to all the councilors through the Election Commission of Pakistan.

He said that over one year had passed since the Local Government elections but the residents of the federal capital are yet to get benefits of the new system. “We request the mayor that he should give respect to elected people and not the land mafia,” he said.

He pointed that following inception of the MCI, the powers have been confined to the mayor, deputy mayor and a few chairmen of UCs. “We will continue our peaceful struggle to get our due rights,” he said.

Pointing out irregularities in MCI, he alleged that the Islamabad Mayor paid Rs15 million to his blue eyed chairmen for renovation of his office, saying that unnecessary expenditures were incurred which also lacked transparency.

Moreover, he alleged that chairmen of some UCs were also indulged in non-conforming use of their houses while establishing their offices in the premises while they are also receiving rent of these offices from the MCI. “ Instead of serving the poor residents, the chairmen of UCs have converted these offices as offices of property dealers,” he said.

