LAHORE

On the direction of Secretary Specialised Healthcare & Medical Education Najam Ahmed Shah, a meeting of Departmental Promotion Committee was held during which promotion of 15 head nurses from grade-17 to 18 as nursing instructors has been approved. According to a handout on Thursday, the names of nurses who have been promoted are included Nasreen Akhtar, Sargodha, Hameeda Begum, Jhelum, Chand Mobin, Mayo Hospital, Ramazan Bibi, Lahore General Hospital, Saeeda Kausar, Nighat Zia, Faisalabad, Rafiqa Khatoon, Mayo Hospital, Tayyab Sultana, Rawalpindi, Kausar Anjum, Gujranwala, Tahira Abid, Post Graduate College of Nursing, Shazia Barq, LGH, Gulzar Bibi, Jhang, Shahida Parveen, Bahawalpur, Uzma Rukhsana, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital and Tanvir Sadiq from Faisalabad.

