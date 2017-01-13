LAHORE

NAB Lahore Director General Syed Burhan Ali has issued the report of two years performance of NAB, Lahore, claiming that the Bureau arrested around 280 'criminals' during the two years. As many as 156 arrests were made in 2015 and 125 in 2016 which is record a number of arrests made by NAB, Lahore, for two consecutive years,he said. According to a press release issued here Thursday, NAB, Lahore, received 12,835 complaints and disposed of 12,308 of them.

From 418 inquiries authorised in 2015-16, 388 have been disposed of so far. In 2015, NAB Lahore authorised 82 investigations and collectively 119 investigations were disposed of in the same year while 125 investigations were authorised and 127 investigations disposed of in 2016. Total 207 investigations were authorised and 246 investigations had been disposed of within the last two years. NAB Lahore has authorised 1,108 investigations since it inception from which 1,078 have been disposed of till date. NAB, Lahore, filed 225 references in different cases from 2015 till 2016 and out of those 98 references were filed in 2015 and the amount involved was Rs 6,585.612 million and 127 references were filed in 2016 and the amount involved was Rs 12814.953 million. Eighty six references were decided by the courts in 2015-16. He said conviction rate remained 53 percent in 2015 and 94 percent in 2016 that is the highest percentage in NAB Lahore's history. Talking about the recovery of money, he said, total Rs 3.27billion were recovered in two years; Rs 1,373 million in 2015 and Rs 1,897 million in 2016.

0



0







‘Lahore NAB disposed of 12,308 complaints in two years’ was posted in Lahore of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 13, 2017 and was last updated on January 13, 2017. This news story is related to Print/178724-Lahore-NAB-disposed-of-12308-complaints-in-two-years/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "‘Lahore NAB disposed of 12,308 complaints in two years’" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/178724-Lahore-NAB-disposed-of-12308-complaints-in-two-years.