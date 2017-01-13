LAHORE

The results of the Intermediate Supplementary Examination, 2016 (Part-1, Part-2 and composite) have been announced by BISE Lahore. As per results, 34,264 candidates had appeared in the exam, while 10,358 declared successful. The average results of BISE Lahore remained 30.23 percent. Additionally, schedule of examination 2017 have been announced. The exam will be started from 6th of May, 2017. Students will submit fee from 16th of January to 13th of April with single fee, double fee will be submitted from 14th February to 27th February. The schedule is equal for both regular and private candidates. Students can visit WWW.biselahore.com

0



0







30pc pass Inter suppl exam was posted in Lahore of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 13, 2017 and was last updated on January 13, 2017. This news story is related to Print/178723-30pc-pass-Inter-suppl-exam/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "30pc pass Inter suppl exam" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/178723-30pc-pass-Inter-suppl-exam.