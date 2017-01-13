LAHORE

Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zafar Mueen Nasir Thursday inaugurated a fish sale point at Punjab University New Campus.

Dean Faculty of Life Sciences Prof Dr Naeem Khan, Chairman Department of Zoology Prof Dr Javed Iqbal Qazi, senior faculty members and a large number of students were present. Prof Dr Naeem Khan briefed the vice chancellor on fisheries and honeybee farming for farmers’ education, training and benefits of research for community and society. Dr Zafar Mueen lauded the research culture and team work of the Faculty of Life Sciences under the leadership of Dr Naeem Khan. Dr Zafar Mueen visited honeybee farm, fish farm and College of Earth and Environmental Sciences. Later, Dr Zafar Mueen visited Department of Microbiology and Molecular Genetics. Dr Zafar Mueen observed international level protocol regarding bio-safety at MMG. He appreciated Chairperson Prof Dr Anjum Nasim Sabri for taking good measures for promoting research environment in her department. He lauded comprehensive security and emergency management system installed in MMG and declared MMG a model department to be followed by other departments of the university.

PU faculty honoured: Punjab University Institute of Agriculture Sciences faculty members Prof Dr Muhammad Saleem Haider, Prof Dr Ahmad Ali Shahid and Waheed Anwar, PhD scholar published a chapter entitled “Entomoathogenic Fungi: introduction, history, classification, infection mechanism, enzymes, and toxins” in a book entitled “Biopesticides-and-bioagents-novel-tools-for-pest-management”.

