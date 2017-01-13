Motorbike ambulances in City soon

LAHORE

To deal with emergency incidents in congested localities, Lahore Metropolitan Corporation in collaboration with the city government of Glasgow is going to introduce motorcycle ambulances in the provincial capital.

Officials said a delegation of Glasgow, sister city of Lahore, headed by Hunzala Malik, visited Town Hall, Lahore and called on Lahore Mayor Col (R) Mubashir Javed in regard with the provision of motorbike ambulance. Rescue 1122 Director General Dr Rizwan, Overseas Pakistanis Commissioner Afzal Bhatti and officials of metropolitan corporation were also present on this occasion.

Hunzala Malik, ex-member of Scotland parliament revealed that Punjab Chief Minister was very well-motivated to provide best sort of facilities to the people of Punjab and it was due to his interest that Glasgow, sister City of Lahore, had decided to provide motorbike ambulances to different cities of Punjab, including Lahore for quicker response in case of emergency.

He revealed that out of 300 motorbikes ambulances, 10 ambulances would be handed over to Rescue 1122 Lahore tomorrow (Saturday) while rest of motorbike ambulances would be given after training session of Rescue 1122 employees.

Col (R) Mubashir Javed thanked Hunzala Malik on this cooperation of Glasgow administration. He also said that metropolitan corporation would provide best facilities to citizens. “These motorbike ambulances would go in narrow streets in case of emergency and would be helpful in providing first aid on urgent basis,” Lahore Mayor concluded”.

Technology-based governance reforms lauded: Technology-based governance reforms on fast track basis are yielding encouraging results through improvement of services in health, education, revenue sectors through monitoring and maintaining transparency.

Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) Chairman Dr Umar Saif said this during a conference on Pakistan's public-sector institutions at Wilson Centre, says a message from Washington DC, according to a press release issued here on Thursday.

Briefing the audience on how technology is transforming governance in Pakistan, he gave example of three projects of PITB i.e eVaccs, school monitoring and e-stamp papers. He said that technology-based governance was helping evidence based decision making on the basis of open data and public scrutiny while minimising interaction with the government. eVaccs for anti-polio campaign is being administered through 3,750 mobile vaccinators through smart monitoring and health project under Health Department using mobiles and tablets to improve monitoring and data collection, including individual child tracking, with the help of satellite imagery.

He stated that a number of projects of various departments i.e. Revenue, Judiciary, Police, Land Management Authority had been automated through technology while e-Stamping project had shown significant success in shortest span of six months by selling judicial and non-judicial stamp papers worth Rs 12 billion, eliminating the chances of fake documents and forgery.

Over 150 participants, including think-tanks, representatives of World Bank and IMF, diplomats, professors and legislators attended the conference. The use of tech in Pakistan’s largely populated province Punjab was applauded by the participants and Punjab was called not just a regional leader but a global example of how technology is transforming governance. Participants from the World Bank and Woodrow Wilson Centre proposed extending these programmes. Dr Saif also spoke at an event jointly organised by the Hudson Institute and the United States Institute of Peace (USIP) on “How Pakistan is fighting corruption and terrorism using tech," especially regarding the citizen feedback program which the World Bank has already replicated in Romania and Albania.

Training courses end: A closing ceremony with regard to the four-week international training courses was held at Emergency Services Academy here on Thursday.

Special Adviser to Punjab Chief Minister Rana Maqbool Ahmad was the chief guest of the ceremony. Former Scottish Parliament Member Hanzala Malik was the guest of honour. Twenty four participants from different organisations across Pakistan completed their international and professional training organised.

Rana Maqbool Ahmad said that the management of the academy deserved praise for lunching International Training Programme for Enhancement of Emergency Response (PEER) for effectively dealing with emergencies and disasters. The training courses were tailored by experienced disaster management professionals mainly from Nepal and Pakistan.

Speech, art competition: To raise awareness among the students about proper waste management, a speech and art competition under Albayrak school awareness campaign was held at a private school, Mall Road here on Thursday.

The students participated in the speech and art competition. The topic for the speech was “Har Jagah Hum Samjhain Apna Ghar”. The students also highlighted the importance of cleanliness by their drawings on chart papers.

Awareness message boards and waste-bins were installed on the school premises to keep the environment clean. The principal of the school praised the ongoing efforts of Albayrak and school administration assured all possible assistance with the company. Albayrak Senior Manager Operations Huseyin Kartal, Deputy Manager Waqas Shah and Assistant Managers of Albayrak were present in the activity.

results: Punjab University Examinations Department has declared the results of MSc Social Work Part-II annual examination 2016, Doctor of Pharmacy (Pharm.D), 4th professional annual examination 2016 and Doctor of Pharmacy (Pharm.D) one-year condensed/deficit course second annual examination 2015. Details are also available at PU website www.pu.edu.pk.

