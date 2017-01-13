Islamabad

The Prime Minister’s Youth Business Loan Scheme is a roaring success, said chairperson of the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme Leila Khan on Thursday.

“The 93 per cent recovery of Prime Minister’s Youth Business Loan Scheme is a big evidence of its remarkable success,” she said while chairing a meeting of National Bank of Pakistan’s team working on the Prime Minister’s Youth Business Loans Scheme here. She expressed satisfaction with the momentum gained in disbursement of loans to the potential entrepreneurs under the scheme.

It was informed in the meeting that the National Bank of Pakistan has so far disbursed Rs17.1 billion among 17,045 borrowers across the country.

The recovery rate of the loans is 93%, which is a remarkable achievement in the context of banking sector average in this regard,, not only in the local market but internationally as well.

Ms Leila Khan appreciated the efforts of National Bank of Pakistan in streamlining the loan application processing and disbursement process through a proactive approach under Active Sales Model.

She hoped that the NBP would further capitalize on its achievements made, especially in December 2016 when the bank distributed 6,669 loans worth Rs6.3 billion among the potential entrepreneurs.

"It is also heartening to note that the entrepreneurship culture is being promoted in the country as per the vision of the prime minister," he said.

