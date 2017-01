PTI leader Dr Yasmin Rashid has voiced concern over water scarcity in Pakistan. Addressing a press conference on Thursday, Dr Yasmin Rashid said the rulers had pushed the country towards disasters due to their wrong policies. She said that India was once again perpetrating water aggression as it had blocked the water of River Jhelum and was constructing dam over 63percent of water belonging to Pakistan.—Correspondent

