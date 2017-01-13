LAHORE

Wildlife and Parks Department, Punjab has captured a female blue bull, one male ape and two male monkeys from border areas of Bahawalnagar and shifted them to Wildlife Park.

This was told in a meeting headed by Wildlife and Parks Director General Khalid Ayaz on Thursday. Officials said the meeting was called to crisscross the performance of check posts established at border areas. Deputy Director, Wildlife Headquarters, Muhammad Naeem Bhatti, Deputy Director, Wildlife Publicity, Aamir Masaud, Deputy Director, Wildlife Lahore/Sahiwal region, Hassan Ali Sukhera and other officers concerned were present.

DG Wildlife said female blue bull was caught from Chishtian-Haroonabad, male ape from Bahawalnagar, one male monkey from tehsil Fort Abbas whereas other male monkey was caught from Bahawalnagar border areas. He said numbers of animals have increased in Bahawalnagar Wildlife Park. He said blue bulls have increased from 14 to 15, apes from two to three and monkeys from 14 to 16 respectively. He said he is thankful to rangers for extending their help in capturing ape and monkeys. Khalid Ayaz Khan directed all district wildlife officers to improve their performance.

