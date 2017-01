LAHORE

Two labourers died and three fell ill after eating poisonous food in the Manawan area on Thursday.

The labourers bought food from a restaurant and fell unconscious after eating it. They were removed to hospital where two of them, Sajjad and Javed, expired. The condition of three labourers was stated to be critical.

