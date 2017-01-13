Lahore

Civil society members staged a protest demonstration outside Lahore Press Club on Thursday and demanded early recovery of Salman Haider and three other activists.

Different civil society organisations expressed their concern over the abduction of progressive writers, academics, bloggers and activists in Islamabad and other areas of Punjab and demanded their immediate and safe recovery. The protesters chanted slogans against the government for not recovering missing Professor Salman Haider and other social activists. Social activist Abdullah Malik said, “Rule of law requires that if anyone is accused of anything that person should be produced before a court of law and should be given the right to prove innocence according to the Article 10-A of the Constitution of Pakistan which is always absent in such cases."

The protesters also requested the honourable judiciary to take notice of the deteriorating situation of human rights, particularly of the abduction of Professor Salman Haider and other social activists. Civil society members were of the opinion that abductions of activists could not be justified because every citizen had a right to fair trial.

Noted human rights activists like Diep Saeeda, Nighat Dad, Rizwan Gill also participated in the protest.

