LAHORE

As a result of the efforts made by the Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC), Punjab, a house worth Rs7.5 million has been transferred back to the Canada-based overseas Pakistani woman.

Her daughter and son in-law had fraudulently purchased the house from the amount, which she sent them to establish business.

Commissioner Overseas Pakistanis Commission Afzaal Bhatti informed in this regard that Ontario, Canada-based Inayat Begum lodged a complaint that she gave Rs7.5 million to her daughter Nasreen Bibi and son in-law Arshad Hussain for establishing a business, but they purchased a house with this amount and got it transferred to their own names.

Complainant Inayat Begum requested them to either transfer the house to her or return the amount but her daughter and son in-law started threatening mother.

Afzaal Bhatti stated that Overseas Pakistanis Commission vigorously pursued the case and got Arshad Hussain and his son Usman Shah arrested, afterward they transferred the house back to Inayat Begum.

Commissioner said that Overseas Pakistanis Commission was actively engaged in redressing the problems faced by the expatriate Pakistanis and they could contact OPC for solution of their problems.

