‘Swap arrangement has virtually ended gas shortage’

A novel swap arrangement between Regasified Liquefied Natural Gas (RLNG) and domestic gas has helped virtually end gas shortage for domestic users after prolonged suffering of about 10 years, official sources said here on Thursday.

At a time when most parts of the country are in the grip of nearly freezing temperature in the mid of winter season, sufficient supply of natural gas to homes for cooking and heating purposes is not less than a miracle, said sources. Such positive development involving LNG import and subsequent prudent use of RLNG have started happening in the large area of the country where routine life of major population had been marred by chronic and punishing gas shortages since 2007-8.

“If we did not have RLNG today, major part of the population could now have been in very cold houses amid chilly conditions,” they said.

“Justice is delayed but at least not denied to the hapless domestic users who had gradually been deprived of gas supplies following reduction in local production amid bad governance of previous governments,” they said sources while commenting on new arrangements of smooth gas supply for homes.

The officials concerned of previous governments acted like silent spectators and did nothing tangible for resolving the issue of natural gas paucity, sources observed. Explaining injection of extra gas supplies under the novel plan, reliable sources confirmed to The News on Thursday that the additional gas came from a swap. “We sold domestic gas as RLNG in summer and are now selling RLNG as domestic gas in winter”, sources said.

Calling it an out-of-box solution, swapping about 250 MMCFD of RLNG, sources said these arrangements had no additional financial burden on the consumers.

To a question, sources said this swap was between RLNG and domestic gas, saying that the users of RLNG were industry, CNG sector, power and fertiliser sectors. This swap is not limited to any one sector or party of RLNG. Owing to such steps, sources argued, one must admit that there was a substantial decrease in consumer complaints this winter as gas availability had increased. “Despite freezing temperature for the last one week or so, we are managing balance between demand and supply of gas with minimal complaints,” they said. This has been managed by the competence, sagacity and ability of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Resources,” they proudly claimed.

Gas supply in the next winter will be far smoother for not only domestic consumers but all other consumer categories too, sources maintained. Power generation from RLNG would also get a real boost in the months to come, they added.

Talking about the closure of CNG filling stations in various parts of the country, sources said that in order to fully facilitate the domestic users of natural gas, gas supply to CNG stations had been temporarily stopped. Sources hastened to add that work on augmenting capacity of distribution and transmission network was also being intensified under a phased plan for smooth running of gas supply system in the days to come.

