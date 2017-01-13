The Lahore High Court chief justice Thursday



transferred 11 District and Sessions Judges (D&SJs) in Punjab including the Lahore district. Nazir Ahmad Gujana was transferred and posted from Lahore to Faisalabad, Abid Hussain Qureshi from Faisalabad to Lahore, Syed Pervez Ali Shah from Khanewal to Muzaffargarh, Rai Nazir Ahmad from Pakpattan to Khanewal, Muhammad Aslam from Rajanpur to Pakpattan, Ms Mahrukh Aziz from Jhelum to Lahore (shall report to LHC for further posting), Qaiser Nazir Butt from Muzaffargarh to Lahore (shall report to LHC for further posting), Abdul Qayum Khan from Lahore Special Court (Banking Offences) to Sialkot, Muhammad Yousaf Aujla from Sialkot to Jhelum, Bedar Bakht from Multan to Okara, and Rai Ayub Khan from Rawalpindi to Rajanpur. A notification issued by the LHC registrar says the judges shall assume charge of their new office on or before Jan 17.—Correspondent

0



0







11 D&SJs transferred was posted in Lahore of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 13, 2017 and was last updated on January 13, 2017. This news story is related to Print/178708-11-DSJs-transferred/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "11 D&SJs transferred" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/178708-11-DSJs-transferred.