LAHORE

The Lahore High Court Thursday stayed execution of a ‘paranoid schizophrenic’ death row prisoner, Khizar Hayat, and suspended his black warrants issued by a district and sessions judge.

A division bench headed by Justice Shahid Hameed Dar passed the order on a petition filed by Hayat’s mother, Iqbal Bano, through Barrister Sarah Belal of Justice Project Pakistan (JPP). The lawyer argued before the bench that Hayat had been suffering from paranoid schizophrenia and executing him would violate local and international laws. She pointed out that a petition against the execution of Hayat was already pending before the same bench wherein a reply from home department had been sought but the jail authorities obtained black warrants of the prisoner.

Barrister Belal said the high court previously stayed the execution of Hayat and formed a medical board to determine his health. The board had confirmed that the prisoner was not fit for execution, she added. The counsel asked the court to suspend the death warrants and stay the execution of Hayat set for Jan 17. Justice Dar observed that it would be appropriate to wait for the decision by Supreme Court in case of another mentally-ill condemned prisoner.

