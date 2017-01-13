LAHORE

The DIG Traffic, Lahore, dismissed four officials of learner’s licence van from service on charges of corruption.

The sacked officials are: Altamish, Shahzad, Azam and Saad.

125 runaway children caught: CIA handed over 125 runaway children to Child Protection Bureau and Edhi Centre here on Thursday. Police had caught the children at Railway Station, Data Darbar, Pir Makki Shah Darbar, Lorri Adda and parks. The children left their homes for various reasons.

Woman shot dead: A 35-year-old woman was shot dead by unidentified persons in the Green Town area on Thursday. Victim Rehana Tabassum of Keerkalan, Green Town, had been divorced by her husband some time back. She was living in a rented quarter along with her three children and worked in a laundry. On the day of the incident, she was on her way home from her workplace when some unidentified persons intercepted her and shot her to death. Police have removed the body to morgue and registered a case.

ARRESTED: FIA Thursday arrested an accused human smuggler at Allama Iqbal Town and seized passports, job visas and medical certificates. According to an FIA official, an FIR has been registered against the accused, Umar Farooq.

0



0







Four traffic officials sacked over corruption was posted in Lahore of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 13, 2017 and was last updated on January 13, 2017. This news story is related to Print/178706-Four-traffic-officials-sacked-over-corruption/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Four traffic officials sacked over corruption" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/178706-Four-traffic-officials-sacked-over-corruption.